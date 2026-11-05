undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026-2027 holiday events calendar
By NBC 15,7 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (NBC 15) — University of South Alabama annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony 5:15 p.m. The tree lighting is expected to be approximately 5:40 p.m. at the corner of USA Dr S and Student Services Dr Directions: Take Entrance 5 (USA Drive South) off Old Shell Road (first right after turning left at University Blvd.) Park in Lots 501 & 502 on the right. The event is a short walk further up Student Services Dr.