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College recognizes army hero
6 days ago
KILGORE – During a celebration for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Kilgore College named one of its students as this year’s Veteran Hero for his remarkable military career. According to our news partner KETK, Joseph Rhodes III was honored for his 28 years of service in the U.S. Army at the institution’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Celebration. Rhodes reached the rank of Master Sergeant and completed deployments to Haiti, Iraq and Afghanistan.