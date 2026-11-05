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Buffalo Township Drafts Data Center Rules Before Moratorium Ends
By Ryan Miller,6 days ago
Buffalo Township is developing a draft data center ordinance as officials work to establish rules for proposed facilities. The draft is the township's answer to a problem it created for itself on purpose. Buffalo Township supervisors imposed a moratorium on data center development in August 2026, giving officials a defined runway to write enforceable rules before any developer could file an application. That moratorium expires in February 2027, according to reporting by TribLIVE, and the township joined a growing list of local governments using the same moratorium-then-draft approach to get ahead of developer interest.