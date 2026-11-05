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Apple science: Discover the science behind every bite this fall
4 days ago
Youth can explore biology, chemistry and nutrition while discovering why a visit to a local apple orchard belongs on their fall to-do list. This fall, families and youth are invited to discover the science behind one of the season’s favorite fruits: apples! From learning how apples grow and why pollinators are important to exploring taste buds through hands-on taste-testing experiments, apple science offers fun and engaging ways to connect everyday experiences with science.