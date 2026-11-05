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Pittsburgh Council Weighs More Residential Use on Oakland Lots Near Pitt
By Hannah Wilson,6 days ago
Pittsburgh City Council held a public hearing on Wednesday on a zoning amendment that could open the door to more apartment construction near the University of Pittsburgh's Oakland campus. The proposal would allow multi-suite residential uses to make up between half and all of the gross floor area on certain lots near the university and two UPMC hospitals.