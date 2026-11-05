undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
8 Detroit Lions coordinators takeaways: Kelvin Sheppard gets emotional
By Jeremy Reisman,5 days ago
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard got emotional after Jack Campbell injury. On Thursday, all three Detroit Lions coordinators spoke with the media. The three sessions were highlighted by defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard talking emotionally and passionately about Jack Campbell, and the team’s response to his serious injury. Here...