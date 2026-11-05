undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
$847M Powerball jackpot goes to $2 ticket sold in New Jersey
4 days ago
A single $2 lottery ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers Wednesday night to win an $847 million Powerball jackpot, the ninth-largest prize in the game's history. The winning numbers for the Nov. 4 drawing were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with a red Powerball of 21, according to Powerball. The prize carries a cash value of $363.1 million before taxes if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment instead of an annuity distributed in 30 increasing payments over 29 years.