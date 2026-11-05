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Lyda: Wyandot Warrior Documentary on PBS
5 days ago
Throughout November, KCKPL is celebrating the rich, diverse culture, history, and traditions of Native people in our community! We are proud to care for and share a collection of Wyandot Nation of Kansas historical documents, images, and letters in our Kansas Room Collection at Main Library. In July, Main Library hosted Trespassers Beware, an interactive display highlighting the life and work of the Conley sisters and their fight to preserve Huron Cemetery, now known as the Wyandot National Burial Ground.