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FMI Names Doug Baker Senior Vice President of Industry Relations, Succeeding Mark Baum
By Jessica Smith,5 days ago
FMI – The Food Industry Association has appointed Doug Baker senior vice president of industry relations and chief collaboration officer, effective Dec. 1, succeeding longtime industry executive Mark Baum. Contents. Baker will assume the role Dec. 1, succeeding Baum, who spent 12 years leading FMI’s industry collaboration efforts and...