undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OSF HealthCare is reskilling 24,000 employees to quell job-related AI fears
3 days ago
OSF HealthCare, a 16-hospital system, built a multidisciplinary team led by VP of Planning Melissa Knuth to educate more than 24,000 employees on generative AI, which VP and Associate CIO Ray Sharp says is how leaders should answer staff fears that AI will eliminate jobs. The system’s AI governance committee requires looking first to core vendors Epic, Microsoft and ServiceNow before buying one-off tools, and pairs that with a standard intake process to prevent shadow AI and track adoption against measurable outcomes. Sharp’s formula is culture before technology, governance before scale and workforce before automation.