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XBOX PC App Update Makes It ‘60% Faster’
By Grant Taylor-Hill,5 days ago
A new update for the XBOX PC App makes it more responsive and 60% faster than the current version. The Xbox PC app is essential for Game Pass players; however, it has needed a refresh for quite a while. While it has received performance updates and minor overhauls in the past, it seems Xbox has been working on something significant, and it has finally unveiled major improvements to the app.