undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miguel Almirón Voted 2026 Atlanta United Media Ambassador, presented by Gallagher
By Atlanta United Communications,6 days ago
Atlanta United today announced Miguel Almirón as the recipient of the 2026 Atlanta United Media Ambassador award, presented by Gallagher. The award, exclusively voted on by local media, recognizes a First Team Atlanta United player who best displays values of professionalism, respect and integrity through their interactions with the media.