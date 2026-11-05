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BioWare’s Final Days Will Be Shared Through an Upcoming Documentary
By Grant Taylor-Hill,5 days ago
A new report reveals that ‘Massive Effect: The BioWare Story’ is a documentary that will cover the studio’s conclusion. The upcoming BioWare documentary was revealed through a new exclusive report by Deadline, revealing that it will be written and directed by Akash Sherman and co-produced by Canada’s Fennessey Films and Score G Productions, and the documentary has been commissioned by Canada’s Super Channel, set to arrive at major film festivals and have a world premiere in 2027.