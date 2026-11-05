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International Federations Push for Greater Share of Olympic Revenue Through 2032
By Terin Frodyma,5 days ago
ASOIF is seeking a clearer Olympic revenue-sharing model and a greater share of Games revenue for International Federations. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Earlier this calendar year, the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) outlined its strategic direction to support its member federations. ASOIF represents the International Federations...