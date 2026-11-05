undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alabama vs LSU Prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
By Vaughn Dalzell,6 days ago
The SEC has some heavyweight title fights going on this weekend, but the biggest has to be #5 Alabama (6-2) at #14 LSU (6-2). The loser of this game may miss out on the college football playoff and given the Tigers’ remaining strength of schedule, this is a must-win for LSU. Both teams are coming off a bye week, so we should expect a chess match between Lane Kiffin and Kalen DeBoer.