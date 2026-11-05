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FREE PODCAST 11/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review New Texas Pro 8th Anniversary including Orion vs. Keith, Shibata vs. Samuels; Are indies in trouble, more (77 min.)
6 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland look at the hand wringing surrounding the purported death of the indies after two promotions announced hiatuses this week, why we think the hysteria is overblown, and a rundown of those defending the indie situation. Then we review New Texas Pro’s 8th Anniversary, a very enjoyable show with a main event of Wrestling Coast to Coast favorite Bryan Keith challenging for the NTP title against Danny Orion, plus Katsuyori Shibata makes a rare indie appearance, facing Buzzsaw Samuels. For VIP listeners, we head to Worchester for an IWTV title defense between Bustah and the Brain and Waves and Curls.