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Keweenaw Gives brings together KCF and the community’s accomplishments during 2026
By Thomas Fournier,6 days ago
The Keweenaw Community Foundation gathered supporters, staff, youth advisory council members, partners and board members Wednesday to celebrate its work in 2026. Foundation CEO Robin Meneguzzo said the event, Keweenaw Gives, does more than raise money. It lifts the spirits of the community foundation’s supporters. Meneguzzo said the foundation...