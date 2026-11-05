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The Platform opens its doors to a free party this weekend, then imagines a new East Cambridge cultural district
By Marc Levy,6 days ago
Before two new stages for dance, music, theater and other arts join the area’s arts ecosystem, there comes a party: Saturday’s free Platform Opening Day in Kendall Square, where the highlights include Bandaloop – a “vertical dance company” that performs on tethers, bouncing around outside and midway down the terra-cotta facade of the gorgeous, 16-story building that Takeda will make its headquarters within a year.