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Newly awarded grants will address pasture mealybug, grazing land resilience
By Sarah Fuller,6 days ago
The Texas A&M Center for Grazinglands and Ranch Management, CGRM, received about $1 million in grants to strengthen grazing land resilience by improving early detection and management of the invasive pasture mealybug and expanding expert technical assistance to U.S. ranchers. The projects, funded by the National Grazing Lands Coalition, reflect...