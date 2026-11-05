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WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS – Classic Heel Edition: Ethan feeds his ego, Keys on the verge, Sami maximizes his moment, Melo undefined, Waller reborn
5 days ago
In recent weeks, I’ve complained about “cool” heels in WWE, wrestlers purportedly cast as villains who undermine their babyface opponents by seeking fan approval. Fan ambivalence and emotional disengagement result, to the detriment of good storytelling and great television. This week, I’m taking a look at some...