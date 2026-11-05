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Community Flyers
4 days ago
When outside vendors offer programs at Sunny Hills, information and registration details are shared through Peachjar on the Community Flyers page. Several families have recently inquired about Chess Club, which is a great example of an outside vendor program. If you are looking for information about Chess Club or other enrichment opportunities offered by outside organizations, Peachjar is the place to find program details, schedules, and registration information.