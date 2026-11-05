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TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER: Clarke’s look at the latest developments with the Nemeths, M By Elegance, The System, Amazing Red, Cedric Alexander, Kazarian, Leon Slater
5 days ago
TNA Impact opened with Syx issuing their warning to the Hardys before the show’s theme song and opening graphic aired. M By Elegance (w/Elegance Brand) vs. Jada Stone for the TNA Knockouts TV Championship. The Elegance-Jada Stone match is a rematch between the finalists in the TV Title tournament...