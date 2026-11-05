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Dating Coach Anwar White Says Darker-Skinned Black Women Have Lower Marriage Rates Than Light-Skinned & Biracial Women, Explains How Hair Texture Plays A Role
By Kellie Williams,6 days ago
Dating Coach Anwar White Says Darker-Skinned Black Women Have Lower Marriage Rates Than Light-Skinned & Biracial Women, Explains How Hair Texture Plays A Role. Dating and relationship coach Anwar White is speaking out about the challenges he believes darker-skinned Black women face in dating, claiming that colorism, hair texture, and beauty standards contribute to disparities in marriage rates.