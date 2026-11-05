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Bitcoin Is Evolving into Reliable Long-Term Store of Value, Payments Use-Case Not as Important After 18 Years of BTC Adoption
By Omar Faridi,4 days ago
Bitcoin (BTC) has evolved considerably during the past 18 years to become a global asset class valued at more than $1 trillion (peaking at over $2 trillion). Despite calls for making Bitcoin a more consumer-friendly digital currency that businesses can easily accept for payments, the real use-case for Bitcoin is a lot more important than simply settling daily transactions.