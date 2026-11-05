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‘The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel’ Teaser Sparks Fan Theories About Split Timelines and Alternative Histories
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,3 days ago
Bethesda has given fans another glimpse of its long-awaited RPG, "The Elder Scrolls 6," through a brief teaser released during the company's 40th anniversary celebrations. Featuring desert sand, the subtitle "Sentinel," and a mysterious prophecy, the footage has already sparked widespread speculation about the game's setting and story. The teaser...