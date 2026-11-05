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eToro Advances Latin America Push by Agreeing to Acquisition of Argentine Fintech LB Finanzas
By Omar Faridi,5 days ago
Trading and investing platform eToro (NASDAQ: ETOR) announced an agreement to acquire LB Finanzas, an Argentine all-in-one financial application. The move strengthens eToro’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech markets and designates Argentina as its regional hub for broader expansion across Latin America. LB Finanzas, founded...