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The Weeknd Makes History As “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour Grosses Over $1.3 Billion, Breaking Record For Male Solo Artist
By Twila-Amoure,6 days ago
The Weeknd Makes History As “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour Grosses Over $1.3 Billion, Breaking Record For Male Solo Artist. #TheWeeknd has officially made music history. The singer’s “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour has become the highest-grossing tour by a male solo artist, raking in more than $1.3 billion. The record-breaking run wrapped in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, following a 17-date stretch across Asia. The massive earnings surpass Elton John’s previous record of $939 million from his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. The Weeknd now holds the third-highest-grossing tour overall, trailing only #TaylorSwift’s “Eras” tour, which earned over $2 billion, and Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” tour, which brought in more than $1.5 billion.