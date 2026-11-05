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‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Remake: Features and Gameplay Changes to Expect Before Buying
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,3 days ago
"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" is receiving a modern-day remake developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. Rather than offering only improved graphics, the new version introduces several changes to how players explore, fight enemies, and manage their equipment. Nintendo has updated combat, spell-casting, enemy behavior, inventory management,...