undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stephanie Mills Says Women Shouldn’t Divorce Cheating Husbands, References Kobe Bryant & Vanessa Bryant’s Marriage
By Kellie Williams,6 days ago
Stephanie Mills Says Women Shouldn’t Divorce Cheating Husbands, References Kobe Bryant & Vanessa Bryant’s Marriage. Stephanie Mills is sharing her perspective on marriage, infidelity, and why she believes women shouldn’t automatically walk away from their husbands over cheating. During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay...