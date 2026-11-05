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Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Argues AI Is Undermining Crypto Security Assumptions as OpenAI and Anthropic Execs Express Concerns
By Omar Faridi,6 days ago
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has asserted that artificial intelligence is invalidating foundational security premises long taken for granted across technology and cryptocurrency systems. Speaking in a keynote at Devcon 8 in Mumbai on November 3, 2026, he observed that prior expectations—such as software containing only a moderate number of undiscovered...
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