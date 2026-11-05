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Singer Eric Benét Makes It Clear He’s Against Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Becoming Speaker Of The House, Claims He’s ‘Bought & Paid For’
By Twila-Amoure,6 days ago
Singer Eric Benét Makes It Clear He’s Against Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Becoming Speaker Of The House, Claims He’s ‘Bought & Paid For’. It’s a no for #EricBenét. The singer is making it clear he’s not on board with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries becoming Speaker of the House. In a video shared online, Benét can be seen driving while singing a tune suggesting the Democratic leader has been “bought & paid for.”