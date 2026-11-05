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Texas Republican Calls For Special Session To Curb Emergency Powers Before Hinojosa Takes Office
6 days ago
Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-District 10) is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to immediately convene a special legislative session to restrict the governor’s emergency powers before Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa (D) takes office. Harrison issued the demand Wednesday after Hinojosa defeated Abbott in Tuesday’s election. Harrison escalated...