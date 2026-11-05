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Federal Bank Regulatory Agencies Release 2025 Small Business, Small Farm, and Community Development Lending Data
By Press Release,4 days ago
The federal bank regulatory agencies, as members of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), today released data on small business, small farm, and community development lending during 2025. The Community Reinvestment Act regulations require the agencies to annually disclose these data. The FFIEC also prepared aggregate reports of small...