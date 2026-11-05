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Jason and Brittany Aldean to Share Dementia Story at Free Nashville Conference
By Mark Robinson,6 days ago
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is bringing a free educational conference on Alzheimer's disease and caregiving to Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 18, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at the Southwestern Conference Center, and country star Jason Aldean along with his wife, Brittany, are expected to appear and talk about their own family's experience with dementia.
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