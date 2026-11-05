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Worcester Gaming Lounge Loses License After 211 Packed Into 16-Person Space
By Priyanka Stringer,6 days ago
Worcester’s License Commission voted unanimously Thursday to pull the license of Icy Gaming Zone, a Lovell Street business where inspectors say they found 211 people crammed into a space permitted for just 16. The Oct. 23 compliance inspection also turned up a deadbolted emergency exit, concealed alcohol bottles, hookah supplies, and a pool table blocking another way out.
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