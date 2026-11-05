undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Quarterfinal Match Preview: Angel City at KC Current
By Xander Kennedy,5 days ago
At the outset of any season, a team basically has one goal: to win a championship. For much of the spring and summer, the feelings around Kansas City were not overly optimistic. And yet, here we are, with the Current entering the playoffs as the hottest team, on a five-match winning streak and getting to host a quarterfinal game in front of some of the best fans the sport has to offer.
1