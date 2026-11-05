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Gregg Turkington Brings Fake Movie Critic Act to Kansas City's Midland Nov. 12
By Liam Westbrook,6 days ago
Gregg Turkington and Tim Heidecker are set to perform a live On Cinema show at the Midland Theater in Kansas City on Nov. 12, bringing their long-running mock movie-review series to the stage as part of a tour that expands on their spring run. The Midland's event page advertises the night as featuring the duo's deadpan personas, including Heidecker's wellness guru Dr. Newman.