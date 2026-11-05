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UND-based team wins American College of Gastroenterology SCOPY Award
4 days ago
Congratulations to the UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences research team on receiving the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) SCOPY Award (Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention and Year-Round Excellence) for their outstanding research project: “Performance of an Artificial Intelligence Derived EHR Embedded Colorectal Cancer Risk Score for Predicting Incident CRC at the Population Level: A Large Health System Experience.”