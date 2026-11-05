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Cybersecurity’s changing landscape takes center stage at UND
By Walter Criswell,6 days ago
International experts, researchers and students gather at UND to explore emerging threats and the future of cybersecurity research. When Zoe Fowler, academic outreach director at the Department of War, addressed cybersecurity researchers gathered at the University of North Dakota, she drew an unexpected comparison between the challenges of the digital world and North Dakota’s pioneer history.