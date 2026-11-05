undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Good Samaritan Medical Center is First Hospital in South Florida to Perform Innovative SELUTION Treatment for Patients with Recurrent Coronary Artery Blockages
By cfelixcpa,6 days ago
SELUTION SLR™ Drug Eluting Balloon procedure performed at Good Samaritan Medical Center less than two months after receiving FDA approval. November 5th, 2026 – Good Samaritan Medical Center is the first hospital in South Florida to perform a procedure utilizing Selution SLR, a recently FDA-approved treatment option for patients with coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR), a condition where a previous coronary stent becomes narrowed or blocked again. The milestone procedure was completed by invasive-interventional cardiologist, Dr. Brijeshwar Maini.
5