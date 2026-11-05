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Melissa L. Gruys named dean of Nistler College of Business & Public Administration
By Connor Murphy,6 days ago
Gruys, currently serving as professor of management at Cleveland State University, will assume Nistler College deanship on Jan. 2, 2027. Following a national search, Melissa L. Gruys has been appointed dean of the University of North Dakota’s Nistler College of Business & Public Administration. She will assume the role on Jan. 2, 2027.