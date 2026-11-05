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‘Of course not': Abdul El-Sayed says ‘Life of a Showgirl' isn't Taylor Swift's best album
By Julia Elbaba,6 days ago
Abdul El-Sayed showed off his Taylor Swift knowledge while sharing his thoughts on one of her most debated albums. The newly elected U.S. senator from Michigan appeared on Liz Plank’s "Boy Problems" podcast on Oct. 28, where he shared his take on "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore," Swift's expanded edition of "The Life of a Showgirl.”