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Rafael Devers is a Silver Slugger Award finalist
By Bryan Murphy,6 days ago
Makes sense. He had a great season at the plate. The #3 story of the San Francisco Giants’ season was Rafael Devers making it clear that he’s still a dominant force at the plate. He can still hit and hit in any stadium, win or lose. This morning, the finalists for the Silver Slugger Award, which awards the best hitter at each position in each league — were announced and there he was, alongside Milwaukee’s Jake Bauers, St. Louis’s Alec Burleson, and Atlanta’s Matt Olson.