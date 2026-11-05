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Patterson Makes Hobby Stock History with National and EQ Cylinder Heads Northern Region Rookie Honors
6 days ago
MINOT, N.D. (Oct. 24, 2026) — Colby Patterson entered the 2026 season with little experience behind the wheel of a race car. By the end of the year, the 17-year-old from Minot, N.D., had become the first North Dakota driver to earn both the National Rookie of the Year and B&B Racing Chassis Northern Region Rookie of the Year honors in the Sunoco IMCA Hobby Stock division.