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UND, Vorbeck join forces on next-generation technologies
By Nikki Krueger,6 days ago
Agreement signed at Space Operations Summit creates pathway from University research to manufacturing and deployment. The University of North Dakota and Vorbeck Materials have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advanced materials, aerospace, unmanned systems and defense-related research, creating new opportunities to move emerging technologies from the laboratory to real-world applications.