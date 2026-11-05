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John Cabot University Welcomes SWOSU’s Tugba Sevin for Presidential Lecture
5 days ago
Weatherford, OK – Dr. Tugba Sevin delivered a Presidential Lecture at John Cabot University in Rome in June 2026 following a personal invitation from then-President Franco Pavoncello. Sevin is a professor of Spanish and Italian and World Languages coordinator at Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU). She shared her research on Mediterranean literature and culture with an international academic audience as a member of SWOSU’s Department of Language and Literature.