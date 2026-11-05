undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Albertsons ordered to pay $900 million for role in Washington state opioid crisis
By Bruce Clayton,5 days ago
A King County Superior Court judge in Seattle ordered Albertsons to pay $900 million to Washington state for contributing to the opioid epidemic through its pharmacies. The case was filed by the state’s attorney general in 2022, accusing Albertsons of failing to stop the misuse of addictive painkillers dispensed by its pharmacies, especially under the Safeway brand.
24