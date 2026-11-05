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Saints’ Cesar Ruiz lost his father. Now a dad, he’s using his voice to prevent similar accidents.
By LUKE JOHNSON,5 days ago
Earlier this year, only a couple days into New Orleans Saints training camp, offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz got the call he was waiting for. It was his wife, Kelli, and she was letting him know it was time to get on a plane and meet her at the hospital — doctors were going to induce her labor. Ruiz was excused by the team so he could book a ticket to Dallas and make it to the hospital in time to see his son, Caiden, born.