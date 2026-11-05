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14 Dance Performances to See This November
By Juan Michael Porter II,5 days ago
Catch Paul Taylor Dance Company, Garth Fagan Dance, STREB’s gravity-defying fun and more. This November, the venerable Paul Taylor Dance Company returns for its annual run at Lincoln Center; The Joyce hosts Garth Fagan Dance, GALLIM and Complexions Contemporary Ballet; and the spectacular duo Bridgman | Packer Dance conjures a haunting Ghost Factory. While a few Nutcrackers start twirling this month, we’ll be covering the Christmas ballet in December. Why rush the holidays?