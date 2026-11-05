undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Never going to be David Silva’ - Where ‘question marks’ remain with Brenden Aaronson as Leeds & USMNT star is told what needs adding to his game
By Chris Burton,4 days ago
Brenden Aaronson is “never going to be a David Silva type”, ex-Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford has told GOAL, with the USMNT star being told what needs adding to his game as “question marks” continue to linger. There has never been any doubting the American’s tenacity and willingness to work hard for the collective cause, but his end product can be sporadic.